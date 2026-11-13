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From Fresh Seafood To Local Favorites, This Winter Park Restaurant In Colorado Is A Hidden Gem
3 days ago
Crab cake Eggs Benedict at a mountain breakfast table in the Rockies? That combo really exists here, and it shares a menu with shrimp etouffee and fried green tomatoes. A Louisiana-style kitchen has been quietly serving hungry Colorado diners since 1990. I love that it skipped the usual ski-town playbook and went straight for gumbo, po’boys, and bread pudding for dessert.
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