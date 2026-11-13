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REND LAKE APPROACHES RECORD LOW WATER LEVEL AS DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE
By Mark Wells,9 days ago
Rend Lake is approaching its lowest recorded water level in more than 50 years as continued dry conditions affect Southern Illinois. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lake stood at 403.52 feet as of 4 p.m. Thursday placing it less than seven inches above its all-time record low. The lowest recorded level at Rend Lake was 402.95 feet in November 1974, when the lake was deliberately lowered to allow for bridge and causeway construction.
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