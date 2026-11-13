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Jessup Farm to Host Holiday Social
By Staff,8 days ago
On Dec. 5, Jessup Farm Artisanal Village will host a festive, family-friendly holiday celebration filled with Christmas cheer, community connection and magical memories. Gather your friends and family to enjoy a day of holiday fun as the plaza transforms into a winter wonderland. Meet Santa and the Grinch, listen to live holiday music and capture the season’s sweetest moments with festive photo opportunities throughout the village.