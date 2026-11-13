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These 11 Louisiana Restaurants Let Their Food Do Most Of The Talking
7 days ago
One small-town lunchroom has served homemade pie since 1928, and it turns 100 in 2028. Its meringue sits so tall it could probably qualify for its own zip code. Then I learned that a Louisiana fish house trademarked its thin fried catfish. Another spot has stuck with a shrimp po’boy invented by its founder back in 1945. I love that kind of stubborn devotion to one great plate.
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