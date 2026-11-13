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ILLINOIS FIREARM DEER SEASON OPENS NOVEMBER 20; REND LAKE ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURES
By Mark Wells,9 days ago
Illinois’ 2026 firearm deer hunting season opens Friday, November 20th, bringing temporary closures to several recreation areas at Rend Lake and reminders about hunting regulations and roadway safety. The first firearm deer season runs November 20th through 22nd, followed by a second season December 3rd through 6th. The muzzleloader-only...