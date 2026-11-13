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Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Trends & Weather Outlook
9 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Pushing The Odds with Matt Perrault. Steelers-Bengals Betting Action Splits Ahead of Primetime Matchup. The primetime matchup features the Steelers visiting the Bengals, with possible cold, snow and wind in Ohio. Both teams are playing well, while the Bengals enter the game particularly hot despite potentially being tired after their overseas trip.