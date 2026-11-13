undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Trump Administration’s Cuts to Civil Rights Protections in Schools Endangers Bucks County Students
7 days ago
Imagine discovering your child has been keeping something from you. You press her on what she is hiding, only to find out that she is being bullied and harassed at school because of her race. Students in her class have added her to a chat titled “fuh n*****s go back to picking cotton.” Your child is hurt and ashamed. She wants help, but she is afraid that telling adults at school will only get other students in trouble and make things worse. Now you are caught in a bind, too. If you respect your child’s wishes, you leave your child and other children vulnerable to continued hatred and harassment. If you report it to school staff, they may do nothing to prevent it from happening again—and your child may face more attention and harassment for reporting other students.