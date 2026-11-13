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Why MVP wants to push fresher care-gap data into EMRs
8 days ago
For a quality measure on a seven-day clock, a payer report that runs a few months behind arrives after the deadline it was meant to help with. For MVP, the easiest EMR connections are with practices already exchanging data through Arcadia—such as Medicare ACOs using the platform or groups connected through other payers. Practices that are new to Arcadia or to payer data-sharing typically need more time and comfort with what they will send to MVP and what MVP will write back into their EMR.