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Stevenson University Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Messiah University to Reach MAC Commonwealth Championship
4 days ago
Stevenson University women’s volleyball swept Messiah University, 3-0, on Nov. 12 in the MAC Commonwealth semifinals at Owings Mills Gymnasium in Owings Mills, Md. The Mustangs won 25-20, 25-18 and 25-17 to advance to the conference championship match. Rachel Lenz Leads Mustangs with Strong Offensive Performance. Rachel Lenz led...