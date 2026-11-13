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Rutgers helped save N.J. cranberries, but an old enemy is back
7 days ago
A century ago, false blossom disease threatened to wipe out New Jersey’s cranberry industry. Rutgers scientists, working with growers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Boyce Thompson Institute researchers, helped bring it under control. Now the disease is back, and researchers at Rutgers’ Philip E. Marucci Center for Blueberry and Cranberry Research and Extension in Chatsworth are confronting it again.