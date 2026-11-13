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Eastern Oregon Groundwater Pollution Case Brings $25 Million Settlement From Food Producer
By Lucille McNamara,8 days ago
French fries producer Lamb Weston has agreed to pay $25 million into a settlement fund over allegations that its operations contributed to nitrate contamination of groundwater in Morrow and Umatilla counties. The settlement, which requires court approval, will help residents of the Eastern Oregon counties pay for deeper wells, water...
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