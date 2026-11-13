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This Louisiana Downtown Christmas Festival Brings Holiday Lights And A Big Tree Lighting
4 days ago
Six tons of real snow get trucked into a Louisiana downtown for one December day. Yes, real snow, in a state where most kids own more rain boots than mittens. That snow is only one piece of the fun. A mayor flips the switch on about half a million lights, and Santa helps with the countdown. Then fireworks burst over the Mississippi River.
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