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US Foods adds Lisa Lambert to board of directors
9 days ago
US Foods Holding Corp. announced that Lisa M. Lambert has been appointed to the board of directors. “Lisa brings deep expertise in large-scale technology strategy and execution, digital solutions, transformative AI and cybersecurity,” said Dave Flitman, chair of the board and CEO of US Foods. “Her track record of delivering strategic value in technology advancements will help accelerate our industry-leading technology roadmap aimed at deepening our differentiation, driving volume growth and improving our supply chain productivity. We look forward to the many benefits her insights and experience will provide to US Foods.”