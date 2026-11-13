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Inyo County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting Agenda
By Press Release,9 days ago
Board of Supervisors Room – County Administrative Center. NOTICES TO THE PUBLIC: (1) This meeting is accessible to the public both in person and, for convenience, via Zoom webinar. The Zoom webinar is accessible to the public at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81412627121. The meeting may also be accessed by telephone at the following numbers: (669) 900-6833; (346) 248-7799; (253) 215-8782; (929) 205-6099; (301) 715-8592; (312) 626-6799. Webinar ID: 814 1262 7121. Anyone unable to attend the Board meeting in person who wishes to make either a general public comment or a comment on a specific agenda item may do so by utilizing the Zoom “hand-raising” feature when appropriate during the meeting (the Chair will call on those who wish to speak). Generally, speakers are limited to three minutes. Remote participation for members of the public is provided for convenience only. In the event that the remote participation connection malfunctions for any reason, the Board of Supervisors reserves the right to conduct the meeting without remote access. Regardless of remote access, written public comments, limited to 250 words or fewer, may be emailed to the Assistant Clerk of the Board at [email protected]. (2) In Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting please contact the Clerk of the Board at (760) 878-0373 (28 CFR 35.102-35.104 ADA Title II). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the County to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. Should you because of a disability require appropriate alternative formatting of this agenda, please notify the Clerk of the Board 72 hours prior to the meeting to enable the County to make the agenda available in a reasonable alternative format. (Government Code Section 54954.2). (3) If a writing, that is a public record relating to an agenda item for an open session of a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors, is distributed less than 72 hours prior to the meeting, the writing shall be available for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 224 N. Edwards, Independence, California and is available per Government Code § 54957.5(b)(1).