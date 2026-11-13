undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Massachusetts Arboretum Blankets Rolling Hills With Maples, Beeches And Rare Trees While The Last Leaves Hang On
4 days ago
Harvard has a museum where the exhibits grow, shed leaves, and occasionally outlive entire generations. And admission? Not a penny. This Massachusetts arboretum is home to more than 15,000 living plants, including bonsai approaching 300 years old. Imagine needing three centuries just to perfect your branches. The paperbark maples aren’t...