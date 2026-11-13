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INYO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AGENDA FOR REGULAR MEETING
By Press Release,9 days ago
INYO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AGENDA FOR REGULAR MEETING. REGULAR MEETING November 17, 2026 8:30 A.M. Also, as a reminder, there is a new Zoom link for Board meetings: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81412627121. The meetings may also be accessed by telephone at the following numbers: (669) 900-6833; (346) 248-7799; (253) 215-8782; (929) 205-6099; (301) 715-8592; (312) 626-6799. Webinar ID: 814 1262 7121. Anyone unable to attend the Board meeting in person who wishes to make either a general public comment or a comment on a specific agenda item may do so by utilizing the Zoom “hand-raising” feature when appropriate during the meetings (the Chair will call on those who wish to speak). Generally, speakers are limited to three minutes.