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Jets Recall Henry Thrun, Place Dylan DeMelo On IR
By Gabriel Foley,9 days ago
The Winnipeg Jets have responded quickly to a lower-body injury for defenseman Dylan DeMelo. The injury was sustained in the first period of Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars, after Stars forward Mikko Rantanen fell on DeMelo’s right leg during a tie-up in front of the net. DeMelo couldn’t put weight on his leg and needed help to get off of the ice. After the game, head coach Scott Arniel said the defender will likely be out week-to-week.