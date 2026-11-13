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DNR Celebrates Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Award Winners Ahead Of America Recycles Day
7 days ago
In honor of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announces the winners of the 2026 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. Wisconsin’s recycling law bans certain materials from the trash and establishes a statewide recycling program. For the last 14 years, the DNR has celebrated outstanding recycling and waste minimization efforts through its annual awards. In addition to giving recognition, the Recycling Excellence Awards highlight ideas and strategies with proven track records that other organizations may use to improve their recycling endeavors. This year, the DNR is recognizing 18 organizations for going beyond what is required by law.
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