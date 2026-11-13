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All playable characters in Warhammer Survivors and how to unlock them
By Aidan O'Brien,9 days ago
The bullet heaven genre is one of my favorites right now, and Vampire Survivors is definitely one of the best out there. The only thing that would make it even better is to mash it up with the extremely fun world of Warhammer, either 40,000 or Age of Sigmar. That's exactly what is happening, and you will find a list of all the confirmed characters below.