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Badgers firing on all cylinders ahead of visit from Ohio State
By Taylor Valentine,9 days ago
Wisconsin will try to keep the momentum rolling after the big weekend in Minnesota when the Buckeyes come to town. The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team is out to one of their best starts in program history, and certainly their best start in the 21st century after earning a shootout win and a 6-0 shutout over the Gophers last weekend. They sit atop the rankings for the second consecutive week while awaiting a visit from Ohio State this weekend.