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Ole Miss officials address another racist incident days after viral video
8 days ago
University of Mississippi officials issued a statement Thursday, Nov. 12, addressing reports of several racist incidents on or near campus over the past week. The statement, attributed to Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce and posted to the college's official social media outlets, addresses an incident at an off-campus apartment on Friday, Nov. 6, and a second incident involving "an unaffiliated individual on our campus yesterday."
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