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Boomers Are Leaving Jacksonville And Moving To This Gulf Coast City With A Walkable Downtown 5 Hours Away
By Rene Bennett,9 days ago
Retirement doesn't have to mean moving across state lines in search of better weather and quality of life. Baby boomers in Florida who are content with staying in their sunny state may find that moving to a new city provides a welcome change of scenery and some added conveniences. In Jacksonville, the emerging trend among boomer residents seems to be moving about five hours away to Pensacola in northwestern Florida. U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report found that Pensacola was the top net-gain metro area for baby boomers moving out of Jacksonville. Sitting along Florida's Gulf Coast, Pensacola pairs a beach-town atmosphere with a historic, pedestrian-friendly downtown, in a less-populated setting than Jacksonville.
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