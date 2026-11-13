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Can't Decide Which Target Advent Calendar to Get? Shoppers Say This Is the "Best"
By Cameron Jenkins,9 days ago
We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process. Advent calendars have a way of getting people talking as the holidays approach, and this year's releases are no exception. The latest hot topic happens to be a beauty advent calendar from Target that has been gaining the praise of hundreds of TikTokers and reviewers: The Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar.