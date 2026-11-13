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Another WVU frat placed on interim suspension
By Mike Nolting,9 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another West Virginia University fraternity has been placed on interim suspension due to allegations of hazing. The WVU Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities took action against the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity following an independent ongoing investigation that was initiated after a tip was received from the WVU Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.