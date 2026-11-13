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How Shannon Thornton Brought Menswear-Inspired Glamour to the 2026 EBONY Power 100 Gala
8 days ago
There is an undeniable elegance to a well-tailored pantsuit, particularly when it steps beyond the boardroom and takes center stage on the red carpet. Shannon Thornton brought that elegance to the 2026 EBONY Power 100 Gala, offering a striking interpretation of evening suiting. The actress stepped out in a black Helmut Lang pantsuit, bringing the confidence of menswear-inspired tailoring into the realm of eveningwear. Finished with a crisp white shirt, the ensemble balanced sharp tailoring with carefully placed accents. The look was a refreshing reminder that a well-curated pantsuit look can command just as much attention as a glamorous evening gown.