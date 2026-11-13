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Aston Martin Partners with Star Wars for Franchise’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
By John Edegbai,8 days ago
Aston Martin is taking its luxury credentials into a galaxy far, far away. The British automaker has announced a global partnership with Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Star Wars” franchise in 2027. The collaboration, confirmed on November 12, will bring a year-long program of special projects, curated experiences, and bespoke activations, with activities set to begin globally in January.
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