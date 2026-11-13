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Wellspring and Aurora & Antheia bring back "Tendrils" with new dancers and new music
By WMUK,9 days ago
Kalamazoo modern dance company Wellspring is reviving Tendrils, its 2024 collaboration with the improvising chamber trio Aurora & Antheia, for three performances November 20–22 at the Cori Terry Theatre in downtown Kalamazoo's Epic Center. This year the Connecting Chords Music Festival joins as co-presenter and sponsor. Artistic Director Marisa...