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Dr Wang Highlights ESMO Lung Cancer Data Making an Impact
8 days ago
Bo Wang, MD, discusses the recent trial findings that he sees as having immediate relevance to oncologists treating lung cancers. Bo Wang, MD, of Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center, said data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 could shift practice in small cell lung cancer and non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In an interview, he brought up the findings he considered most exciting from the meeting.