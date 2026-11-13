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Plattsmouth's Robbins commits to Nebraska-Kearney for cross country, track
By Derek Martin,9 days ago
(Plattsmouth) -- One of KMAland's most accomplished distance runners has made her college decision. Plattsmouth senior Mallory Robbins, a three-time KMAland Nebraska Cross Country Runner of the Year, has announced her commitment to the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where she will continue her cross country and track and field careers. For...
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