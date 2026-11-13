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Weekend reading: Food Policy Councils
7 days ago
Nessa Richman. Food Policy Councils: Building Civic Engagement and Community Well-Being. Routledge, 2026. This one was sent to me for a blurb, which I was happy to do:. Food Policy Councils is essential reading for anyone who wants to effectively advocate for food systems change. It explains how food council advocacy can help build community while working toward needed changes. Best, it takes readers step-by-step through everything required to set goals, recruit allies, and conduct successful campaigns. It’s a treasure!