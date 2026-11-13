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NHL Status Report: Faber makes season debut for Wild against Bruins
By NHL.com,9 days ago
Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL. Brock Faber made his season debut for the Wild against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The defenseman has not played after sustaining a skull fracture on Sept. 25 in a preseason game against the Dallas Stars. The injury required surgery, which he underwent two days later. "It's great. It's exciting. I'm really excited," Faber said after the morning skate. "Hopefully just step in and keep this thing rolling. Obviously, Boston's a good team, so it's exciting. I'm really excited." The 24-year-old had 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games last season and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. "It's great for Brock," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "He's gone through a lot, got himself back in shape and ready to go. … Obviously, what he brings on the ice is tough to replicate, and I thought the guys who played when Brock was out did an admirable job, but it's nice for Brock to get back in and get the team together with him as well."