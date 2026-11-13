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Kalamazoo Symphony celebrates Hungarian roots with Beethoven, Liszt and Brahms
By WMUK,8 days ago
The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra returns to Miller Auditorium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a program that music director Julian Kuerti says "centers around Hungary." In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Kuerti explains that he built the program to honor a Hungarian benefactor who supports the concert, and because he loves Hungarian composers and Hungarian music.