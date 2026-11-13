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Three Rivers College Community Choir to perform “Christmas at the Tinnin”
By Brian Heisserer,9 days ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (Heartland News) - Three Rivers Community College Community Choir will perform a variety of Christmas favorites during “Christmas at the Tinnin.”. The concert series will feature songs such as “We Need a Little Christmas” from the Broadway show, Mame; “Merry Christmas, Darling,” made famous by Karen Carpenter; the popular spiritual, “Sweet Little Jesus Boy;” and the Christmas standard, “O Holy Night” in a Branson-style show.
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