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Ex-Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Called Out: ‘Quietly Been Awful’
By Jose Esquer,9 days ago
This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals moved on from star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson after the team allowed him to reach free agency. Hendrickson joined the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the 2021 season and over a five-year period he became perhaps the best free agent signing in franchise history. Unfortunately, things took a downturn during the final years of Hendrickson’s tenure with the team as he was not given the contract extension he desired.
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