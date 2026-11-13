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Texas QB Arch Manning Floated for Bold Eagles Move Amid Jalen Hurts Uncertainty
By Shane Shoemaker,9 days ago
Texas quarterback Arch Manning has another high-profile NFL projection, and this one would send him to a franchise that won the Super Bowl less than two years ago. CBS Sports has the Philadelphia Eagles taking Manning fifth overall in its latest 2027 mock draft, despite Jalen Hurts still being under contract. The prediction comes as Manning is heating up for the Longhorns and Philadelphia is trying to navigate a difficult season without its starting quarterback.