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Romaine, Suffolk 250 Committee To Host "March For Liberty" At Manor Of St. George
By Chris Boyle,9 days ago
Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and members of the Suffolk 250 Committee will host a ‘March for Liberty’ event on Saturday, November 21 at the historic Manor of St. George from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 1.5-mile walk in honor of the Revolutionary War Patriots will start at the corner of Havenwood Drive West and Smith Road in Shirley.
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