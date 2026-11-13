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Jordan Staal Inching Closer to Return for Hurricanes
By Adam Martin,9 days ago
Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is inching closer to a return to the ice for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Staal has been out of the Hurricanes’ lineup since October 11 with a calf strain. But just over one month later and after having missed 14 games, he is getting very close to a return, and it could happen tomorrow afternoon in Helsinki, Finland, when the Hurricanes play the Seattle Kraken in the second of two NHL Global Series games.