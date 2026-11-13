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San Lorenzo's 135-Unit Bayfair Apartments Sold, New Owners Eye Affordable Conversion
By Nina Singh-Hudson,9 days ago
A 135-unit apartment complex in San Lorenzo has new owners with plans to carve out affordable housing from a property built back in 1976. JSB Capital Group and Faulkner Capital Partners have purchased Bayfair Apartments, a complex off Highway 185 near Interstates 238 and 580, with intentions to designate part of the units as affordable housing.
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