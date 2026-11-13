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Friday Weather | Trade winds ease across the state today, with more showers next week
By Carly Yoshida,9 days ago
HONOLULU (Island News) -- Trade winds are expected to gradually weaken across Hawaiʻi today, bringing slightly calmer conditions heading into the weekend. Passing showers will mainly affect windward and mountain areas, especially overnight and during the early morning hours. Most leeward areas should remain drier. Winds will ease slightly...