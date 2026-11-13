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Man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle at man in Colorado Springs
By Abby Smith,9 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly pointing a rifle at another man in Colorado Springs, according to police. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said officers responded around 10:40 p.m. Nov. 12 to the 3000 block of North Nevada Avenue following a report of a man with a rifle.