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“Bubble is Going to Burst”: Clay Travis Lists Problems With CFB Market as Kamario Taylor Agrees Deal Worth Up to $9M
7 days ago
Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor’s reported NIL deal worth up to $9 million has sparked debate. While the Bulldogs are celebrating the return of their quarterback for the 2027 season, sports commentator Clay Travis believes this kind of spending could eventually cause a major financial crisis. Taylor has finalized...