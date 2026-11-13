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The Secret to Success at One of Los Angeles’ Best Taco Trucks
8 days ago
When it comes to iconic foods that represent a city and its culture, New York has pizza on lock; people pilgrimage to Austin for Texas-style barbecue, of course, and in Los Angeles, it's none other than the beloved taco that defines the city. And though tacos take on many forms and types, none are more legendary than the tacos dorados de camaron (crispy fried shrimp tacos) at the beloved Boyle Heights institution that is Mariscos Jalisco.