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“Need Those 1s After the Season”: Tyran Stokes Responds to Jamal Crawford After NBA Legend Makes Observation About His Talent
4 days ago
No. 1-ranked freshman Tyran Stokes, a Nike athlete, surprised many by choosing to attend Kansas, an Adidas-sponsored program. Though there were concerns about his condition, Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported that Stokes has looked good since arriving in Lawrence. This prompted a response from former NBA star Jamal Crawford, who sang the freshman forward’s praises on X.