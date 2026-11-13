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Charges Refiled Against Former BYU Football Player
By Porter Huntsman,9 days ago
(St. George, UT) — Rape charges are being refiled against a former BYU football player. Prosecutors in St. George accuse Parker Kingston of raping a woman in her home after the pair engaged in light sexual activity. He denies the charges and says the February 2025 encounter was consensual. A previous case was thrown out by a judge because the prosecution wanted more time to prepare the woman to testify.