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Poll Shows Roughly 30% of Customers Returned Their Foldable iPhone Duo
By Vladislav Nikolaev,9 days ago
Around 30% of respondents in a large-scale 9to5Mac poll admitted they returned their new iPhone Duo. Nearly 6,000 readers took part in the survey, with the results published by the outlet’s writer Ben Lovejoy. However, the data isn't entirely scientific, as anyone could cast a vote regardless of whether they had actually owned the device.