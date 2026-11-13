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Statewide Average Gas Price Drops By Three Cents
By Porter Huntsman,9 days ago
(Circleville, UT) — The statewide average gas price is down by three cents. Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular is four-dollars and 23-cents. It was 27 cents higher just one week ago. The most expensive average price can be found in Piute County, where gas is four-86. The least expensive average price is in Weber County, where gas is going for three-99.