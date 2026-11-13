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Warwick teen Julia Roome lands coveted audition in front of ‘American Idol’ judges
By Blaise Gomez,9 days ago
A 16-year-old singer from Warwick is getting another shot at national stardom after landing a coveted audition in front of the celebrity judges on ABC’s “American Idol.”. Julia Roome, a senior at Warwick Valley High School, traveled to Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 28 to audition before Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.