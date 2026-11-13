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TSV CEO: Tokenized Equities Could Transform U.S. Stock Market Structure
By Anna Lyudvig,4 days ago
The first onchain transaction involving actual common shares of a Nasdaq-listed company marks a significant step toward integrating tokenized equities into the U.S. market, according to Ali Abrar, CEO of TSV. The November 4 transaction involved shares of Canton Strategic Holdings, with Five North converting its existing position into tokenized stock, DRW Cumberland acquiring the shares and Flowdesk providing liquidity. Unlike synthetic tokenized products that track share prices without conveying ownership, the transaction involved actual common stock carrying full shareholder rights.