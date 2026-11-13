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What’s A Dinosaur Got To Do To Get Famous Around Here? Star In Jurassic Park, Says New Study On The “Blockbuster Effect”
By RACHAEL FUNNELL,9 days ago
Dinosaurs have surged in popularity a few times, but nothing tops the "dinomania" of the 1990s, a golden era for palaeontology in media that's never really gone away. But what makes a dinosaur a bit hit with the public? A new study revealed the "blockbuster effect" has more sway than big size or menacing teeth.