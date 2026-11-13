Bright and blue, you can't miss this supernova. Image Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA Acknowledgments: PI: S. Dahm (NSF NOIRLab/Gemini) Image Processing: J. Miller & M. Rodriguez (International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab), T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF NOIRLab), D. de Martin & M. Zamani (NSF NOIRLab)

Just a few weeks ago, a new supernova exploded in a nearby galaxy. It was caught early enough that it has not yet reached its peak in brightness. There is now a global call to study it in the coming days, and even amateur astronomers can join in.

The exploding event was a Type Ia supernova. Pronounced “type one A”, it involves a white dwarf.

This is the exposed core of a small star, like the Sun, that has run out of nuclear fuel. If this white dwarf has a companion, then it can steal more material. The accumulation of this material then increases the white dwarf's mass until it collapses on itself, going boom.

The threshold of this is at 1.44 times the mass of the Sun. Given this, the luminosity of these supernovae is therefore pretty consistent, and the brightness can be used as something called standard candles, which are cosmic events that can provide precise distant measurements.

A stroke of luck

This supernova has occurred particularly close to us in the galaxy NGC 1433, which is located about 50 million light-years away. It was spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) on November 2, 2026. It is known as SN 2026ahvu and is expected to reach a peak brightness sometime between November 18 and 23.

Because of their importance as standard candles, we need to have a detailed understanding of these events, and so getting a type Ia supernova occurring so close to us is a stroke of luck.

The National Science Foundation’s NOIRlab is using several observatories to keep track of the event.

There are new images from the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) and the Gemini South telescope. The organization is exhorting other groups with telescopes both on Earth and in space to also look at this event next week.

Detailed time evolution for the supernova, as well as observations across wavelengths, especially beyond the visible, might reveal novel insights that could significantly refine our understanding and models. These would be extremely significant due to our current problems in cosmology.

But it's not just professional astronomers and observatories that can join in the fun.

Take part in some supernova science

The supernova is bright enough, and the galaxy is close enough, that it will be viewable for amateur astronomers too. It is already bright enough that even a small telescope will allow you to see it, and it will get several times brighter still.

Unfortunately, the galaxy is in the constellation of the Horologium, and while this is clearly visible in the southern hemisphere, it only rises a few degrees above the horizon for many people in the northern hemisphere.

Still, if you can, you should look for this exciting supernova wherever you are.